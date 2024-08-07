The Oregon football team is expected to be one of the best in the country this season, and returning talent from 2023 is a big reason why. One of those returning players is wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Bryant Jr. had a solid first year with the Ducks last season after spending the first three years of his college career at USC. He is excited for year two as he is a big fan of playing under Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.

Nothing was promised to Gary Bryant Jr. when he decided to transfer to the Oregon football team from USC. Dan Lanning kept things 100% straight with him while he was being recruited, and that is one of Bryant Jr.'s favorite things about his head coach.

“I'll say his transparency,” Bryant Jr. said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “Everything that he told me, being recruited here has played out to the T. And it wasn't any promises or nothing like that. It was, ‘go out there and earn it.' But everything he's told me has been true. He's been a great coach to me, a great mentor on and off the field, somebody I can come and talk to about anything. He's going to give me his 100% opinion on it. So I appreciate him for that and all the coaches.”

Gary Bryant Jr. has a big role this season

Last year, the Oregon football team came just short of making the College Football Playoff as they would've made it with a win in the Pac-12 title game. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams this year, it would be a disappointment if the Ducks fail to qualify, and the WR room will be a crucial aspect of this team.

There are a lot of great players in that WR room, but receivers coach Junior Adams thinks that Bryant Jr. is so crucial because of his leadership.

“Gary is the glue to that room,” Junior Adams said. “There’s a lot of guys in there that lean on (him). He’s a vet. I’m excited. He’s made plays at all three positions for us so far, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Obviously, Bryant Jr. thinks that Oregon has the best WR room in all of college football, and he could be right. A big reason why he thinks that is the way that they all gel together.

“Obviously, the talent we got in that room, but I think, how well we play together,” Bryant Jr. said. “I think they got a chance to see it kind of last year. We had one receiver leave and go pro, and then we got Evan coming in. But I think the way that they see we play together and play off each other was a big thing. And obviously, the talent we have in the room is far from none.”

There's no doubt about it, this Oregon football team is going to be incredibly fun to watch this year. The offense is going to be one of the most explosive in the nation, and they should be a contender for the national championship.