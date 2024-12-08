Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning couldn’t hold back his admiration for quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the team’s thrilling 45-37 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Gabriel, who delivered a stellar performance, earned high praise from his coach.

“This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way,” via Zachary Neel on X, formerly Twitter.

Lanning's comments encapsulated the veteran quarterback’s impact in guiding the Ducks to a perfect 13-0 season and securing their place atop the College Football Playoff rankings. The sixth-year quarterback played a pivotal role in Oregon’s offensive dominance, completing 22 of 32 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

Gabriel’s command of the game was evident in crucial moments, including a 48-yard touchdown strike to Tez Johnson in the third quarter that extended Oregon’s lead to 38-24. While Gabriel’s Heisman odds remain slim behind front-runners like Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, his consistent excellence this season has all but guaranteed him a trip to the ceremony.

Oregon secures the Number 1 seed in the College Football Playoff

His leadership on Saturday exemplified why he’s a crucial piece of Oregon’s success. Though Gabriel received much of the spotlight, wide receiver Tez Johnson delivered a career performance, amassing 181 yards on 11 receptions and scoring a key touchdown.

Johnson’s ability to exploit Penn State’s secondary played a significant role in keeping Oregon’s offense firing on all cylinders. The Ducks’ offensive balance was on full display, with running back Jordan James adding a three-yard touchdown run to cap a clock-chewing 12-play drive in the fourth quarter. Oregon’s relentless attack proved too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

With Saturday’s win, Oregon solidified its position as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks are the only undefeated team at the top level of college football, and their dominance throughout the season has made them a clear favorite heading into the postseason. They will face the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Despite the loss, Penn State is a lock for the College Football Playoff. However, questions remain about their seeding. The Nittany Lions’ inability to stop Oregon’s offense highlighted ongoing struggles in big games, a point underscored by head coach James Franklin’s record of just three wins in 22 games against top-10 opponents.

Lanning’s postgame comments underscore his faith in Gabriel as the Ducks prepare for the postseason. “This guy deserves every single thing that comes his way,” Lanning said, summing up the quarterback’s remarkable season. With Gabriel at the helm, Oregon looks poised to make a deep playoff run and potentially bring home the national championship.