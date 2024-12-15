Oregon football is getting a major commitment, as the school prepares for the College Football Playoff. Cornerback Theran Johnson is pledging to the Ducks, per On3. Johnson is a Northwestern transfer and one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal.

Johnson got All-Big Ten honors this season, and was On3 recruiting services' no. 3 cornerback in the portal. He finished the 2024 season with 40 solo tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended. He played for Northwestern for three years.

During his time in Illinois, Johnson posted more than 100 career tackles to go with three interceptions.

Oregon football meanwhile is getting ready to play in its first CFP event. Oregon is the no. 1 seed in the event, and gets a first round bye due to its Big Ten championship.

Oregon fans have to be happy with the commitment. It comes right after the Ducks lost outside linebacker Emar'rion Winston to the transfer portal on Saturday. Winston had four solo stops for the Oregon defense this year.

Dan Lanning is trying to lead Oregon football to its first national title in years

Oregon is 13-0 this season, and won the Big Ten championship over Penn State. That's a remarkable feat for a program that just joined the conference before this season. UCLA, USC and Washington joined Oregon in the conference before the 2024 football season.

Oregon football by far had the most success, and a lot of that is due to the head coach Dan Lanning. Lanning is in just his third season in Eugene, but the coach is already making himself memorable. He has 35 victories in 40 total games for the program. That's truly an incredible feat.

Lanning is on the doorstep of doing something even more spectacular. The Ducks are three wins away from a national championship in the CFP. Oregon must next play the winner of the first round game pitting Ohio State and Tennessee. The Ducks already defeated Ohio State once this season.

Oregon's Lanning had never been a head coach in college before getting the Ducks job. He's now being tossed around for job openings in the NFL, so this may be his last chance to win a CFP title. Oregon nearly made the playoff last season, but lost to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game.

The winner of that quarterfinal game goes to a semi-final matchup against either Arizona State, Texas or Clemson. Oregon's game against either the Volunteers or Buckeyes is January 1.