The Oregon football program is continuing its impressive undefeated 2024 season. Following their win over Wisconsin, the Ducks possess an 11-0 overall and 8-0 conference record. Dan Lanning has Oregon playing very well, and their efforts have paid off with a Big Ten title game clinch.

The Big Ten conference released a statement on Oregon's spot in the competition, via the official conference website:

“The University of Oregon has secured a berth in the 2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game. The 14th annual title game will be played on Saturday, December 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will feature the top two teams in the standings for the first time. The contest will be broadcast on CBS with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET,” the statement read.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of all possible scenarios over the final two weeks of regular-season play across the conference’s 18 teams, there are no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2.”

Oregon steps closer to its goals

The Oregon football squad will have a chance to compete for the Big 10 title and further pursue its College Football Playoff aspirations. Dan Lanning's leadership continues to impress, and let Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt tell the story: the Oregon head coach is one of the main reasons the team is doing so well.

“Dan Lanning has got this team rolling. No team is playing better right now than Oregon. They have gotten better every single week. Every time I turn on the film and I watch an Oregon game, I'm like, well, that's more cohesive. That's better. Dillon Gabriel looks better. They look fast.

“The only thing that has slowed them down at times is injury. Jordan Burch has missed some time on the defensive side. You've got Tez Johnson with that injury. Although, hopefully, he returns. There's a reason why this time is number one in the country, and they just march along,” Klatt stated.

It will be interesting to see the other Big 10 football powerhouse Oregon plays against in the title game in Dec. 7.