Oregon State football has a new head coach after naming defensive coordinator Trent Bray as Jonathan Smith's replacement

Oregon State football has their new head coach just three days after Jonathan Smith left to replace Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

On Tuesday, the Beavers named defensive coordinator Trent Bray the new Oregon State football coach, according to Brett McMurphy.

Like Smith, Bray is an Oregon State alum. Both had a great deal of success with the Beavers football program.

Bray joined Smith's staff at Oregon State in 2018 as linebackers coach but began making his mark when Smith elevated him to defensive coordinator in 2021. After the defense performed well down the stretch, Bray earned the permanent coordinator title before the LA Bowl. Bray also served as an Oregon State assistant from 2012 to 2014 under Mike Riley before joining Riley at Nebraska, where he served as interim head coach after Riley's firing in 2017.

But the school has been left hanging by conference realignment, as Oregon State and Washington State are soon to become the only two schools left in the Pac-12 Conference. Smith had the Beavers ranked for most of the 2023 season and finished the campaign with an 8-4 record. Oregon State football will play in a bowl game, but it's not been announced where and who they will play.

Bray will need to fill out his staff as Smith is taking five Oregon State football assistant coaches with him to Michigan State. With all three Spartans quarterbacks entering the transfer portal instead of playing for Smith, noted for getting the most out of his quarterbacks, it's possible that DJ Uiagalelei or Aiden Chiles will follow Smith to Michigan State.

Oregon State football is 20-9 with Bray as its defensive coordinator and led the Pac-12 in both points allowed and yards allowed in 2022.

Bray will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.