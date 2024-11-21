ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon-Oregon State.

The nonconference schedule in college basketball for Thursday night contains a game which doesn't feel like a nonconference game, but it is. Oregon and Oregon State have been separated into two different conferences due to Oregon's exit from the Pac-12. Oregon State is a WCC member in men's basketball, and is part of the Pac-12 in football. These teams would normally play two Pac-12 games from late December through early March. Now, given their adjusted situations in the world of conference realignment, they will play just one time, and it's in the month of November. It's clear parallel to football. Normally the Ducks and Beavers would play at the end of the football regular season in late November. This year they played early, in the middle of September. This is the new normal for these in-state rivals. It all adds extra urgency to this “nonconference” game.

Oregon and Dana Altman scrambled to make the NCAA Tournament last March. Oregon needed to win the Pac-12 Tournament to get into the field, and it managed to do so, coming back from a double-digit deficit against top-seeded Arizona in the Pac-12 semifinals to lift the trophy and get an automatic bid. Oregon caught fire just in the nick of time. It was a godsend for Altman, who has plainly struggled to get the most out of his Oregon teams in the past three regular seasons. Oregon basketball has hit a rut; that March surge relieved a lot of tension and frustration inside the UO program. The mission this year is not just to make the NCAA Tournament, but to do so in a clear and convincing way, not needing a conference tournament Hail Mary to save the season.

Oregon is unbeaten at 4-0, but the Ducks are fortunate they're not 3-1. They trailed the Portland Pilots — a team which is not expected to be good this season — at the end of regulation, but Portland missed a few free throws and Oregon was able to tie the game in the final seconds, sending the contest to overtime. UO dominated the overtime period and managed to escape with a win which looked like a loss for 99 percent of regulation time. The Ducks avoided what would have been a terrible loss. Now we get to find out if they have truly made corrections. They handled Troy in their most recent game, but that is nothing compared to the test UO should face in Corvallis against Oregon State.

The Beavers might be good this season. Coach Wayne Tinkle has upgraded his roster with some transfer portal pickups. Oregon State definitely has more talent than it did a season ago. The real question is if the talent upgrade is enough to beat Oregon and meaningfully elevate OSU's overall profile this season. This is a highly compelling game for any college hoops fan on a packed Thursday slate.

Here are the Oregon-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Oregon State Odds

Oregon: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -250

Oregon State: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +202

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks got their wake-up call in the survival act against Portland. That was a horrendous Oregon performance, and the Ducks came out and hammered Troy in their next game. That indicated Dana Altman got into his players' minds in practice and conveyed the points of emphasis he needed to get across. Problems solved. Oregon should now beat OSU comfortably.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers might be good this season. We're not used to saying that or thinking that, but it does seem noticeable that the Beavers have more upside. Here's the thing: Even if they don't win outright, they're getting over six points at home. We certainly think this game will go down to the final minute.

Final Oregon-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

We are surprised the line is not Oregon -3.5. The line seems to be three points off. This certainly feels like a last-30-seconds game. Take OSU plus the points at home.

Final Oregon-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State +6.5