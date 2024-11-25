ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Players Era Festival-Power Tournament continues in Las Vegas as Oregon faces Texas A&M. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Oregon comes into the game sitting at 5-0 on the year. They won their first four games at home, winning each game by ten or more points, before facing Oregon State in their last game. It was a tight game on the road, with Oregon going on a 9-0 run in the second half to take the lead, and winning the game 78-75. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 4-1 on the year. They opened up the year with a three-point loss to UCF, but have been strong since, winning four straight.

Texas A&M and Oregon have faced twice in their history. The first time was in Houston in 1970, with Oregon winning the game 94-70. They would also face in the 2022 NIT. In that game, Texas A&M would win 75-60.

Here are the Oregon-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Texas A&M Odds

Oregon: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas A&M

Time: 4:30 PM ET/ 1:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 33rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 32nd on offense, and 45th on defense according to KenPom. Oregon has been strong on defense this year. They are 66th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 54th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Oregon has been solid on the glass, sitting 50th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Oregon has also moved the ball well, sitting 27th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nate Bittle has led the way from the frontcourt. He is scoring 16.2 points per game this year while leading the team with 10.2 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.2 assists per game while adding two blocks per game. Bittle is joined in the front court by Brandon Angel. Angel is scoring 9.8 points per game with three rebounds per game. Kwame Evans Jr. has also been solid, with 8.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and an assist per game. Finally, Oregon has seen Supreme Cook return to the lineup, as he has scored 7.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds.

In the backcourt, Jadrian Tracey has led the way. He is scoring 11 points per game this year while adding three rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined by TJ Bamba. Bamba is scoring 10.4 points per game this year with 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a steal. Finally, Jackson Shelstad is scoring 8.8 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Further, he has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is ranked 19th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 26th on offense, and 20th on defense according to KenPom. Texas A&M has also been solid on defense this year. They are 29th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 29th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Texas A&M has also been dominant on the glass. They are fifth in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting number one in the nation in offensive rebounds.

Zhuric Phelps has led the way for Texas A&M this year. He is scoring 16 points per game this year, while also adding 4.5 rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Wade Taylor IV. Taylor is scoring 14 points per game this year while leading the team with 4.8 assists per game this year. Taylor also has 3.4 rebounds and a steal per game this year. Finally, Manny Obaseki is scoring 9.6 points per game this year, while also adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

The frontcourt is led by Henry Coleman III. He is scoring 11.2 points per game this year while leading the team in rebounds this year. Coleman has 6.6 rebounds per game this year, while also adding 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Andersson Garcia. Garcia has also been solid on the glass. He is coming away with seven rebounds per game, while also adding six points and two assists per game.

Final Oregon-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

This game may come down to turnovers and the rebounding battle. Oregon is 55th in the nation in turnovers per game this year, while Texas A&M is 145th. Still, Texas A&M does force more turnovers on the other team per game. Further, Texas A&M is the best in the nation on the offensive glass this year, while Oregon is 51st in the nation on the defensive glass. Getting extra possessions will be the difference, and Texas A&M will do just that.

Final Oregon-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -2.5 (-112)