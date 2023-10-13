The Oregon Ducks will head north to face the Washington Huskies this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Oregon-Washington prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Both teams had bye weeks last weekend. However, both are coming off wins. Oregon destroyed Stanford 42-6 in Week 5. Early, they trailed 3-0 after the first quarter while leading 14-6 at halftime. But the Ducks exploded in the third quarter to put this game away. Significantly, Bo Nix went 27 for 32 with 290 yards, with four touchdowns while rushing three times for 18 yards. Bucky Irving rushed 13 times for 88 yards with a 6.8 yards per carry rate while also catching three passes for 23 yards and a score. Additionally, Jordan James rushed six times for 88 yards. Troy Franklin had seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Terrance Ferguson and Traeshon Holden each added a score.

Washington edged out Arizona 31-24 in Week 5. Initially, the Huskies led 14-0. The Wildcats began to chip away at the lead. Ultimately, they hung on for the win despite Arizona's best efforts. Michael Penix Jr. went 30 for 40 with 363 yards. Meanwhile, Dillon Johnson rushed 16 times for 91 yards and two scores. Germe Bernard had eight receptions for 98 yards. Likewise, Rome Odunze had five catches for 64 yards.

Washington leads the all-time series 61-48-5, and the teams have played one another since the year 1900. Moreover, the Huskies won the showdown last year 37-34 in Oregon. But Oregon has won three of four against the Huskies. Additionally, the Ducks have taken the last two in Washington. Oregon is currently the eighth-ranked team in college football, while Washington is the seventh-ranked team.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Washington Odds

Oregon: +3 (-102)

Washington: -3 (-120)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington Week 7

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have an explosive offense that can score at any moment. Therefore, it is very challenging to prevent them from scoring. It all starts with the quarterback and his ability to get the ball out.

Nix has passed for 1,459 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception while also rushing 19 times for 87 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Irving has rushed 50 times for 393 yards and four touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 137 yards. James has rushed 34 times for 297 yards and seven scores.

Franklin has caught 32 passes for 535 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Gary Bryant Jr. has 18 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Tez Johnson has 15 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Also, Holden has caught 17 passes for 187 yards. Fergeson now has 15 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has not been perfect. Yet, they still have good playmakers who can make noise. Jordan Burch has six solo tackles and three sacks. Also, Evan Williams has notched 12 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Oregon will cover the spread if their offense can put points up in bursts. Then, their defense must stop a dangerous offense that is just as capable of scoring as they are.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

The Huskies have emerged this season while launching themselves into the conversation as one of the best teams in college football. Now, they will try and take down the Ducks, who are their most challenging test yet.

Penix has passed for 1,999 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Dillon Johnson has rushed 41 times for 240 yards and four scores. Rome Odunze has caught 32 passes for 608 yards and four scores to pace the offense. Also, Ja'Lynn Polk has 26 receptions for 468 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has had mixed results. Moreover, they held firm against the Wildcats while nearly collapsing. Zion Tupuola-Fetui has five solo tackles and two sacks. Meanwhile, Dominique Hampton has 21 solo tackles and one sack. Edefuan Ulofoshio has tacked 19 solo tackles with one sack and one interception. Therefore, this defense is more than capable of shutting down a high-powered offense. But how will they do against the Huskies in a hostile environment?

Washington will cover the spread if they can move the chains and keep the ball out of Oregon's hands. Then, they must stop all the dangerous weapons the Ducks possess and not allow them to blast past them.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick

This will be the best battle of the weekend. Yes, Oregon has a really great football team. But they lost this showdown at home last season, and the Huskies are even better this time around. Therefore, look for the Huskies to come out with high energy and emerge with a victory here on Saturday.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington: -3 (-120)