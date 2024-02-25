The Baltimore Orioles have some big expectations for the 2024 campaign, and it all starts in Spring Training. The team has exceeded expectations in each of the last two seasons with a cast of young and exciting players. They still have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and players like Adley Rutschman, Gunner Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez are only getting better. Recently, they made the big-name offseason move that fans have been pleading for when they traded for star ace Corbin Burns.
With so much young talent already on the major league roster, and a bunch more getting developed in the minor leagues, the sky's the limit for the Orioles. Fans will want to tag along for the ride, and they can do so by watching games on fuboTV. The Orioles play their spring training games in the Grapefruit League, so fuboTV is a great way to catch all of the action from home.
Orioles 2024 spring training schedule
Grapefruit League play has already begun for the Orioles, and the season already started off in dramatic and brilliant fashion. Colton Cowser – another one of the young stars in the Orioles' system – hit a walk-off home run in the teams' first game of the season.
Cowser is trying to earn a spot on the big league roster, and his heroics will likely not be the last we see from young stars on Baltimore's roster in spring training. His walk-off has only brought more attention to the team, and you won't want to miss the next magical moment, so here is the Orioles spring training schedule.
Feb. 24 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV – (W) 4-3
Feb. 25 @ Pirates: 1:10 p.m. ET
Feb. 26 @ Braves/vs. Rays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 27 vs. Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 28 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
Feb. 29 vs. Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 1 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 2 vs. Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV, MLB Network
March 3 @ Pirates: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 4 vs. Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 5 @ Phillies: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 6 vs. Pirates: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 8 vs. Tigers: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 9 @ Braves: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 10 vs Blue Jays/@ Blue Jays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m./1:07 p.m. ET
March 11 @ Yankees: 1:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV
March 12 vs. Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 13 vs. Braves: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 14 @ Pirates: 3:05 p.m. ET
March 15 @ Rays: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 16 vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 17 vs. Rays/@ Tigers: 1:05 p.m. ET
March 19 @ Blue Jays: 1:07 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV
March 20 vs. Phillies: 6:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV
March 21 @ Red Sox: 6:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV
March 22 vs. Pirates: 6:05 p.m. ET
March 23 @ Rays/vs. Blue Jays (split-squad): 1:05 p.m./6:05 p.m. ET – MASN, fuboTV
March 24 @ Twins: 1:05 p.m. ET
TV/streaming guide
MASN is the regional sports network with broadcasting rights to the Orioles, but they will only show seven of the Orioles' spring training games. MASN is on fuboTV, so if you are in Baltimore's region, you can catch the action there. With so few spring training games on television for Baltimore, Orioles fans may have to wait until the regular season to truly get their fix in, but it is only a matter of time until another young star on Baltimore's roster does something special, so you won't want to miss any of the games that will be on MASN.