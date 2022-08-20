Orioles: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for MLB playoffs push

The Baltimore Orioles fanbase has had a tough stretch over the last several years. Losing has been a staple with the Orioles, so attendance of the games has been on the bottom half. There were instances wherein the franchise had stars like Manny Machado, Zack Britton, and Kevin Gausman on their roster, but they were eventually traded to other organizations.

This season was a massive turn of events as Baltimore has a legitimate chance of qualifying for an AL Wild Card spot this year. The start of the year was abysmal for the Orioles, but a winning month last June and a 10-game winning streak last July propelled them to this position.

The stiff competition in the AL East could be a roadblock for the Orioles in September, but these are three prospects who will help them snatch that Wild Card spot.

Gunnar Henderson

Calling up No.1 prospect Adley Rutschman last May 21 was an enormous springboard for the Baltimore team. How about calling another top prospect, Gunnar Henderson, for the Baltimore Orioles? Henderson will provide a considerable boost offensively because infielders like Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias excel defensively for manager Brandon Hyde.

There have been numerous youngsters who have instantly made an impact on the farm system of this Baltimore squad. When Gunnar Henderson gets promoted, he may not receive the same playing time in Double-A or Triple-A, but he could still play at SS with Urias moving to 2B. The combination of efficiency, speed, and power will be remarkable for Baltimore, especially in the next few seasons.

Jordan Westburg

Another infielder who has been fantastic in the minors, Jordan Westburg, seems like he will also get a chance in the majors before the end of the season. Drafted in 2020, Westburg started playing in the 2021 season only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The progression was rapid because he kept getting promoted as he is now with the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A of the Orioles) in one year.

The asset Westburg would bring his all-around prowess because he has contributed through many RBIs along with several singles, extra-base hits, and homers that aid his production. Some incoming young adults in baseball have trouble creating contact and putting the ball in play, but Jordan Westburg’s .300 batting average proves that he excels in that facet.

Colton Cowser

Ranking as the No. 4 prospect of the Orioles in 2022, Colton Cowser earns that much-needed call-up by the organization by September. Others may call it too early because he was only promoted to Double-A last June. In his short Double-A stint, Cowser has been on a tear by tallying .341/.491/.683, which is more than enough to give it a shot in the majors.

In High-A, Cowser recorded four home runs, but he has already eclipsed that number with seven total home runs already in 24 games. Being the No.5 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the timeline seems to be 2023 for Colton Cowser to flourish in the majors, but an early call-up for a month would be integral for his experience.

The Baltimore Orioles are known to have a tremendous farm system, which they have proven this season. After the trade deadline and the 2022 MLB Draft, the Orioles are ranked as the No.1 farm system in the league. Despite calling up several prospects in the majors, Baltimore still has six players in the top 100, so the future is bright at Camden Yards.