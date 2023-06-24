The Baltimore Orioles are getting one of their best players back ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. The Orioles announced that center fielder Cedric Mullins is returning from the injured list.

Cedric Mullins was placed on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain at the end of May. The Orioles cleared Mullins for a rehab assignment earlier in the week.

In 53 games during the 2023 season, Mullins is hitting .263/.356/.479 with eight home runs and 39 RBI. Mullins is second on the Orioles with 13 stolen bases. His .835 OPS is the second-highest among Baltimore players who have played more than 32 games this year.

Mullins' return is expected to soon be followed by another Baltimore starter coming off the IL. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle is on a rehab assignment. Mountcastle has 11 home runs and a .421 slugging percentage in 60 games.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Orioles also announced that Bruce Zimmermann has been recalled from Triple-A. Zimmerman has struggled whenever he's been at the big-league level, posting a 5.70 ERA in 150 innings with Baltimore since 2020.

Josh Lester and Logan Gillaspie have been sent down to Triple-A Norfolk in order to make room on the Orioles' roster for Mullins and Zimmerman.

The Mariners defeated the Orioles 13-1 Friday. Baltimore is looking to end its short two-game losing streak when it hosts Seattle Saturday afternoon.

The Orioles' 45-29 record is good for third in the overall American League standings. Baltimore leads the wild-card race and trails the Tampa Bay Rays by three games in the loss column for first place in the AL East.