Baltimore Orioles outfielder Aaron Hicks was out of the team's lineup again on Friday night in Oakland after dealing with nagging back soreness. The 33-year-old has played in only one game for the O's since returning on Monday from a three-week absence to heal a left hamstring strain.

“It's feeling all right,” Hicks said about the issue on Friday, per MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko. “It's kind of hit or miss right now. What I'm really trying to get over the hump with is hitting. I wake up, I have good mobility, and as soon as I start hitting it kind of starts to flare up a little bit. It's what I'm dealing with. Let it take its course and go from there.”

It certainly isn't an ideal situation for both player and club, after Hicks exited Monday night's game in San Diego in the eighth inning. But despite the nagging injury, Hicks made it clear that he doesn't have an extensive history of back issues.

“I really only had this one time where it's been flaring up, kind of how it feels,” he explained, per Kubatko. “It's just annoying. Walking around I feel fine, doing little things feel fine, rotation feels fine. And then as soon as I start to try to fire it up and get moving as fast as possible is when it starts wanting to shut down.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It's looking very possible that Aaron Hicks will not be able to avoid a second trip to the injured list.

“I've got to do what's best for the team, and if it is going on the IL,” he said. “I've got to get to a point where I can help this team win, and if I'm not doing it, there's somebody else who should be able to have that opportunity.”

Despite injury troubles, the Orioles are surging to lead the AL East, improving to 75-47 as their series with the lowly Oakland Athletics continues on Saturday night.