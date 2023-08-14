The Baltimore Orioles continue to roll and still remain at the top of the American League East with a 73-45 record. Ahead of their series opener with the San Diego Padres Monday, the O's have made a pair of notable roster moves.

“Orioles reinstate Aaron Hicks from injured list and option Colton Cowser to Triple-A Norfolk.”

Hicks suffered a strained hamstring in late July and was actually starting in center field because Cedric Mullins was out. With Mullins now back though, it's expected Hicks will probably feature mostly off the bench or perhaps even get the odd start.

Since arriving in Baltimore, the former Yankee has refound himself a bit. He's hitting .252 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 42 contests. Not huge numbers, but a mile better than what he was doing in the Bronx. Hicks is an experienced player who can certainly help out the Orioles in what they hope will be a deep playoff run in October.

As for Cowser, he is currently the organization's second-best prospect behind only Jackson Holliday. But, the 23-year-old struggled immensely in the big leagues since getting called up at the beginning of July, slashing just .115 with no home runs in 26 games. This is a guy who was batting .330 at Triple-A Norfolk with 10 long balls.

There is no question Cowser profiles to be a big piece of the Orioles' future but he just needs time to regroup in the minors and get his confidence back. If he starts swinging it well again with Norfolk, there's a good chance Cowser gets promoted in September again.