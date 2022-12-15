By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Baltimore Orioles made their first splash in free agency on Thursday, adding an All-Star talent to their middle-infield setup. According to Jon Heyman, the Orioles and free-agent second baseman Adam Frazier have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that’s expected to be worth a total of $8 million.

Via Heyman on Twitter:

“Adam Frazier to Orioles on one-year deal, $8 million.”

The Orioles had a big year in 2022, escaping the AL East cellar and even making a playoff push, though they ultimately fell short. Now, they’re hoping for an even better showing in 2023, and adding Frazier to the mix could help them stage another playoff push this season.

Frazier is a seven-year MLB veteran, having spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Mariners, for whom he featured in 156 games, slashing .238/.301/.311 with 3 home runs, 42 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. He was a below-average hitter with an OPS+ of 80 and had a 0.9 bWAR on the season.

His lone All-Star campaign came back in 2021 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, though he was traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline that season. In total in 2021, Adam Frazier had a .305 batting average with 5 HR, 43 RBI, and 36 doubles.

Frazier will join a young Orioles infield that consists of top prospect Gunnar Henderson, 2B Ramon Urias, and SS Jorge Mateo. He’ll look to provide some veteran leadership and act as a reliable contact hitter for the up-and-coming squad.

This will be Frazier’s fourth club since the start of the 2021 MLB season, and with a one-year deal in Baltimore, the 31-year-old could potentially be on the move again before long.