Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles got their season off to a hot start with a win over the Boston Red Sox. In the process, Rutschman made his name known for the Orioles, making MLB history that hasn’t been seen in over 100 years.

Rutschman had six plate appearances against the Red Sox. He went 5-for-5 with a home run, four singles and a walk. He is the first catcher to record five hits on Opening Day since at least 1900, via ESPN Stats and Info.

Baltimore’s star catcher got the Orioles on the board first with a solo home run in the first inning. While Boston would answer back, the Orioles expanded their lead to 5-1 by the fourth. In the fifth, that lead exploded to 8-2. However, the Red Sox would rally back, scoring five runs between the eighth and ninth innings. Still, the Orioles were able to barely hang on, taking a 10-9 victory.

Through it all, Rutschman served as the Orioles’ offensive catalyst. Baltimore understands the catcher won’t go 5-for-5 every time he steps in the box. But if the Orioles are to be successful, Rutschman will need to play a major role.

Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut with Baltimore in 2022, appearing in 113 games. He hit .254 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. The catcher has continued his strong momentum into his second year in the big leagues.

Ever since the Orioles drafted him first overall in 2019, Rutschman was expected to be a star for Baltimore. He will be their backstop for the foreseeable future. If he continues his strong play, the Orioles will take one giant step closer to actually being playoff contenders.