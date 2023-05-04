Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is off to a great start behind the plate and in the batters box this season. So much so, Ben Verlander used his Flippin’ Bats Podcast to call him the best catcher in all of Major League Baseball.

It's time we talk about how Adley Rutschman is the best catcher in @MLB 🗣️🥇@BenVerlander | @Orioles pic.twitter.com/FLreINaOBW — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) May 4, 2023

“Let’s look back to the last year, when Adley Rutschman came up, you can point to that day as the day the Baltimore Orioles organization turned around. Hardly ever can you point to an exact point when an organization turned around, but with Adley, the prized prospect that had all the talent and all the hype in the world, you can point to the day he came up that it all turned around.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is quite the endorsement from Verlander, but one that deserves to enter into discourse given how Rutschman has played. In 30 games this season, he is hitting .314 with four home runs and 18 RBIs, with an OPS of .888. He is also tied atop the MLB leaders at the catcher position with a perfect fielding percentage so far.

Another massive aspect of Verlander’s endorsement of Rutschman is his impact on the Orioles as a whole, which cannot be denied. The Orioles are 20-10, off to one of their best starts in franchise history, and are looking like serious contenders for the World Series this year. Their success started when Rutschman arrived in the big leagues last season, and is so far continuing through the first month of the 2023 campaign.

Whether or not Adley Rutschman is the best catcher in baseball is all hearsay, but the argument can certainly be made. For now, the Orioles catcher will try to maintain his great level of play and keep helping Baltimore win ball games.