The Baltimore Orioles were swept out of the postseason in the Wild Card round by the Kansas City Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the game-winning run for the second day in a row, making history as one of two players to accomplish the feat in their first two postseason games. The Orioles lost a heartbreaker 2-1 and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Following the loss, Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman confessed the need to “let my body get right,” without naming any specific ailment, according to WNST Baltimore's Luke Jones on X. Rutschman cryptically added, “your body goes through a lot of things during the season.”

Rutschman had been dealing with a back injury in August. However, the issue didn’t cost him significant time. And with the Orioles dealing with a number of injuries including third baseman Jordan Westburg’s broken hand and starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez’s shoulder injury, Rutschman’s discomfort got lost in the shuffle.

Orioles’ All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman is beat up after a long season

The Orioles All-Star catcher did experience an extended slump at the plate during the regular season’s playoff push. Rutschman slashed .214/.286/.292 in the month of September, adding one home run, eight RBI and seven runs scored in 23 games. The Orioles had been in a tight race with the New York Yankees for the AL East but ultimately lost the division and entered the playoffs as the number four seed.

Rutschman didn’t turn a corner once the postseason began. The third-year pro went just 1-8 in the two-game series against the Royals as the Orioles' bats failed to come alive in the Wild Card round.

Baltimore squandered a terrific start from Corbin Burnes in Game One. The Orioles’ ace went eight innings and allowed one run on five hits. However, the Orioles failed to score as the Royals won 1-0 behind six strong innings from Cole Ragans.

Game Two was more of the same from the Orioles' offense. Baltimore was once again shut down by the Royals’ pitching, scoring one run on a solo homer by center fielder Cedric Mullins. Kansas City got 4.1 innings from starter Seth Lugo and ultimately used six pitchers to hold the Orioles to one run on six hits. Baltimore batters walked twice and struck out 12 times against the Royals on Wednesday. The Orioles have now lost 10-straight playoff games.

Kansas City will head to New York to play the Yankees in the ALDS beginning on Saturday. Meanwhile Rutschman and the Orioles will have the offseason to allow their bodies to “get right.”