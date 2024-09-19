The Baltimore Orioles have lost nine of their last 13 games and have been slumping as the regular season comes to a close. Luckily for them, reinforcements could be on the way as they approach the postseason.

All-Star infielder Jordan Westburg, who has been out since he fractured his right hand after getting hit by a pitch on July 31 against the Toronto Blue Jays, just had his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Westburg played all nine innings at second base and went 1-4 with an RBI single, a walk and run scored.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke about Westburg, along with fellow infielder Ramón Urias' rehab assignments after Wednesday's loss to the San Francisco Giants per Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“[Westburg] hasn’t played in a while, Ramón less amount of time,” Hyde said. “It’s going to be about at-bats for those guys. But I’m encouraged that they’re going out.”

The Triple-A season ends on Sept. 22, so expect Westburg to try and get as many at-bats as possible before then. If he is still not ready to return to the Major Leagues after that, the Orioles would likely have him participate in simulated games to try and get him up to speed ahead of the postseason.

With the Orioles infield decimated by injuries, they have had to cobble together production from some of their young prospects, like 20-year-old Jackson Holliday and 22-year-old Coby Mayo.

Jordan Westburg's All-Star 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles

Before going down with a fractured hand, Westburg, who was one of five Orioles to be named an All-Star this season, has quietly been having an elite season at the plate. Through 101 games, Westburg was slashing .269/.317/.497 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI while splitting his time between second and third base.

After Thursday's 5-3 win to salvage the series against the Giants, the Orioles now have an 85-68. They have a three-game lead over the Kansas City Royals for the first American League Wild Card spot and are four games back of the New York Yankees for the division lead in the AL East.

The Orioles have a daunting final three series of the regular season, all against potential postseason teams. They will host the surging Detroit Tigers for three games this weekend, then travel to New York for three games against the Yankees before ending the regular season against the Minnesota Twins in Minnesota. While they are still solidly in the postseason picture, the Orioles would love to get Westburg back as soon as possible to help them finish as strong as possible.