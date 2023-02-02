The Baltimore Orioles have decided to decline a five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards, but have announced a joint commitment to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, according to ESPN News Services.

“I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Governor Moore, his administration, and the Maryland Stadium Authority in order to bring to Baltimore the modern, sustainable, and electrifying sports and entertainment destination the state of Maryland deserves,” Orioles CEO John Angelos said via ESPN.

The current lease for the facility expires at the end of this year. The team and Maryland Stadium Authority can continue negotiating a new deal.

John Angelos said that this is an opportunity to redefine what a Major League Baseball venue represents and revitalize downtown Baltimore, and hopes to fully realize the potential of Camden Yards with the help of Gov. Moore and Maryland Stadium Authority, according to ESPN.

Moore referenced the way Camden Yards changed baseball when it opened initially, and hopes to recreate that success with this new project.

“When Camden Yards opened 30 years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and set the bar for the fan experience,” Moore said, via ESPN. “We share the commitment of the Orioles organization to ensuring that the team is playing in a world-class facility at Camden Yards for decades to come and are excited to advance our public-private partnership.”

Camden Yards and the surrounding areas will seemingly get upgrades as a result, and this is just after they pushed back the fences in left-field a season ago. If all goes to plan, the facility will look different than we know it right now.