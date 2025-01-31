The Baltimore Orioles will try to wash the taste of their premature playoff exit last season out of their mouths as soon as possible. Luckily, they'll have “The Mountain” to aid that mission in 2025, via MASN's Roch Kubatko.

“There will be ramp up with Félix Bautista in spring training,” Kubatko reported. “Not typical full go but still expected to be ready for Opening Day.”

Bautista had a breakout year for Baltimore in 2023, going 8-2 with 33 saves and a 1.48 ERA across 56 appearances. The Dominican international made the All-Star team, the All-MLB First Team, and was named AL Reliever of the Year. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery after hurting his UCL in August that season, and then had another procedure on the same elbow in February 2024.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said during the MLB Winter Meetings that he'll be careful with Bautista early on, via MLB Network Radio.

“He's coming off Tommy John, it's a big body with a lot of effort, but when he just got done with his last bit of rehab and now he's having a normal offseason…he was throwing in the upper-90's, he's ready to go,” the 51-year-old said. “So you feel good about where he is right now…he's as dominant as anybody is in the back end of a game, but I'm probably gonna baby him a little bit early and try to keep him as healthy as I can for the full season.”

Baltimore used Craig Kimbrel in Bautista's place last season, but the 15th-year veteran struggled as the season went on, finishing with a 5.33 ERA across 57 outings with 23 saves out of 29 opportunities. The Orioles haven't re-signed the 36-year-old, so it looks like the closer job is Bautista's to lose once again.

Bautista will need to prove that he still has his mojo after an entire year off, as some pitchers struggle regaining their pre-injury form after Tommy John surgery. However, Baltimore's cautious ramp-up program will give the 29-year-old ample time to do so.