The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they will donate $250,000 to support recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Milton. Partnering with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Orioles aim to provide relief for the damage surrounding Ed Smith Stadium, their spring training home.

The team also committed to matching donations up to an additional $250,000, potentially raising the total to $500,000. If the matching goal is met, The Patterson Foundation in Sarasota has pledged to contribute an extra $100,000, further boosting relief efforts in the region.

“In times of crisis, it's essential for us to stand together as a community,” said Orioles Owner and Control Person David Rubenstein. “We hope that this match challenge inspires our fans and community members to give generously and help provide immediate relief for those affected by Hurricane Milton.”

Baltimore Orioles rally support for Hurricane Milton recovery, partner with local food bank

Hurricane Milton made landfall last week as a Category 3 storm near Sarasota, marking the second hurricane to strike the area within two weeks, following Hurricane Helene. Widespread flooding and ongoing power outages have left Sarasota and Manatee counties particularly hard-hit, creating a significant need for resources and assistance.

The Orioles’ efforts focus on addressing these needs in their spring training community. In addition to the $250,000 donation and match program, the team announced that all net proceeds from their 50/50 raffle during spring training will be donated to All Faiths Food Bank. The Orioles will also partner with the food bank to host neighborhood food distribution events at Ed Smith Stadium to support families struggling in the aftermath of the storm.

Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, praised the Orioles for their swift response.

“I commend the Baltimore Orioles for living their values of strengthening our community by supporting their fans, friends, and neighbors in their second home,” Jerde said. “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that is at the heart of Season of Sharing.”

Orioles join MLB, New Orleans Saints, and the Orlando Magic in relief efforts

The Orioles' relief efforts align with broader initiatives across professional sports to support hurricane recovery. Major League Baseball has pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist those affected by recent storms, including Hurricane Milton. Other organizations have also joined the relief efforts, with the New Orleans Saints organizing a donation drive for essential supplies ahead of their game on Sunday. The DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic, has pledged $600,000 to support recovery efforts in Florida.

The Orioles’ contributions reflect their commitment to the Sarasota community, where they have held spring training since 2010. As recovery efforts continue, the team hopes its donations and partnerships will provide critical aid to families in need.

For those interested in contributing to the Baltimore Orioles’ relief efforts, donations can be made through the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.