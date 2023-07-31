This isn't the Baltimore Orioles you used to know. A couple of years ago, this team was seen as the laughingstock of the league. They were so bad some fans accused them of intentionally tanking during that season. Well, two years later, and that Baltimore team is beating up the former top dogs of the division. The Orioles set a franchise record of 18 strikeouts in their convincing 9-3 win over the New York Yankees, surpassing a record last set in 1996, per Codify Baseball.

Most strikeouts in a 9-inning game,

Orioles/Browns franchise history: 18 <—- today vs. the Yankees 😮

17 <—- in 1997 vs. the Tigers

17 <—- in 1968 vs. the Red Sox pic.twitter.com/pOqRvpSUZr — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 31, 2023

Starting pitcher Dean Kremer gave up the only runs of the game in the four innings he pitched (though he did also tally seven of the eighteen Ks). That was thankfully nullified by Baltimore's white-hot start to the game, scoring seven runs in the first frame alone. After Kremer's exit, the Orioles' masterful bullpen cleaned up the game. Michael Baumann earned the win for Baltimore, while closer Yennier Cano continued his dominance by striking out the last three hitters in the ninth.

The Orioles have now blown past the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings to take control of the division. If they hold on to this lead, this will be their first division win since 2014. Baltimore also had a commanding lead in the AL standings with a 4.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers. The last three or so seasons have been a true zero-to-hero story for the team.

Can the Orioles sustain this success? They have a strong bullpen and an offense led by terrific young talent like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschmann. It will be interesting to see wher this Baltimore team ends up in the postseason.