New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino has struggled mightily since returning from injury this season, and he opened up about his struggles after a poor outing against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

“Right now, I feel like the worst pitcher in the game,” Luis Severino said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Severino pitched 3.1 innings and gave up nine runs on 10 hits against the Orioles. He gave up seven runs in the first inning, and gave up the first six runs without recording an out. Severino came into Sunday with a 6.46 ERA in 11 starts, according to Fangraphs.

Needless to say, it has not been a good season for Severino, and it is bad timing. Severino is entering free agency this offseason.

The Yankees lost the game 9-3 to the Orioles, which means they lost two out of three games in a crucial series ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees are 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card standings, and they have a crucial stretch of games coming up against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros this week.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees do by Tuesday's trade deadline, and whether they will end up as buyers or sellers, or do a combination of both. In the meantime, the Yankees will have to start playing better against stiff competition this coming week, otherwise their season could spiral out of control over the last two months of the season.

Severino will have to correct his issues, or he risks being removed from the rotation.