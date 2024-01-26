Mike Elias clears the air on the team's search for a starting pitcher

As spring training draws nearer, talks surrounding the Baltimore Orioles revolve around the team's ongoing search for a starting pitcher. Coming off an impressive season, the Orioles look to continue where they left off. And to make sure that happens, Mike Elias and the front office are working to bolster their roster.

Elias recently spoke to the media, saying how their potential acquisition of a pitcher will most likely stem through a trade.

“I don’t think there’s any bones about it,” Elias said, per The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka. “We’re better equipped to bring in impact starting pitching via the trade route, so we’ve been exploring that pretty heavily.”

At the moment, many of the rumors point to names such as Dylan Cease and Michael Lorenzen, among a number of free agents. If the team somehow manages to secure one of them, then the dent in their armor that manifests in the form of pitching may finally be repaired.

Regardless of pitching woes, the Orioles defied the odds in 2023

The Orioles' pitching woes were highlighted during last year's ALDS elimination at the hands of the Texas Rangers, particularly during games two and three. Still, being on the losing end of a postseason sweep doesn't change the fact that the team defied the odds in 2023.

The Orioles won their first American League East division title in nine years. Making the playoffs for the first time after a seven-year dry spell, Baltimore concluded the regular season with 101 wins — something no person expected entering the year.

Mike Elias knows that more eyes are now tuned in on them. They're not overlooked anymore, which is why this offseason is crucial in making sure the Orioles perform even better in 2024.