The Baltimore Orioles have had a tough road to the MLB postseason. Over the past few years, the Orioles have endured a tedious rebuild. They entered 2023 having missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

But that long journey finally bore success when they clinched a spot in the playoffs on September 17th. Baltimore now holds an even greater achievement, winning the American League East division for the first time since 2014.

Beasts of the East. pic.twitter.com/BDCJREUXKT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

The Orioles earned the AL East title with their 100th win of the season, beating the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday at Fenway Park. The moment is truly worth celebrating for Baltimore, as it was not too long ago this franchise had a tough time playing winning baseball.

Two seasons ago, the Orioles lost 110 games. They went 54-108 in 2019 and 47-115 the previous season. Centerfielder Cedric Mullins knows the feeling of his team's struggles. When Baltimore went through its awful losing pains, Mullins was there working hard. He understands how difficult it is to win in the MLB. At the same time, he knows the strength the Orioles have to overcome obstacles and win.

“It's not easy. The way we're celebrating right now kind of shows just how difficult it is to get to this point,” Mullins said after the Orioles clinched their playoff berth.

As Baltimore celebrates its division title, more fierce competition awaits in the postseason. One team that would be an especially tough matchup is the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are just a few games behind the Orioles in the standings, with far more recent playoff experience to lean on come October. On the contrary, the Toronto Blue Jays seem to be a favorable matchup for Baltimore. The Orioles have a 10-3 record against the Blue Jays.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Orioles have high hopes of making a deep MLB Playoff run. For now, they will celebrate their incredible accomplishments.