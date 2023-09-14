The Baltimore Orioles reportedly called up No. 3 overall prospect (per MLB.com) OF Heston Kjerstad, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The move comes amid Baltimore's push to win the American League East.

Perhaps Kjerstad can provide a jolt for the O's down the stretch. Baltimore currently leads the AL East by just two games over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees have all slowly fallen out of the division race, so the AL East will likely come down to the Orioles and the Rays.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Baltimore is continuing to lean on their young core in 2023, something that's worked out so far.

Orioles call up Heston Kjerstad

Kjerstad, 24, is considered by many to be a future star at the big league level. He's a quality hitter who features impressive power from the left side of the plate. He's also a decent fielder with a strong arm. With young stars such as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already in MLB, Kjerstad is just another piece to the puzzle for Baltimore.

Given the Orioles' youth and inexperience, winning the World Series will prove to be difficult. Teams like the Houston Astros are battle-tested in the postseason and could cause trouble for Baltimore in the playoffs. Still, the Orioles appear to be confident and ready for the big moments. Perhaps the ball club will shock the American League and reach the 2023 Fall Classic.

At the very least, the Orioles will be a team to keep an eye on throughout October.