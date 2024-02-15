Kyle Bradish's injury would seemingly open the door for the Orioles to trade for Dylan Cease, but it doesn't seem like that is going to be the case.

The Baltimore Orioles have had a strong offseason, and after winning the American League East last year, they seem poised to make another run for the division in 2024. However, even as Spring Training only just gets underway, it looks like the team is dealing with injury issues to one of their top starters in Kyle Bradish.

Bradish enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 (12-7, 2.83 ERA, 168 K, 1.04 WHIP) with the Orioles, and his elevation to the team's de facto ace coincided with him finishing in fourth place in the AL Cy Young race. Unfortunately, Bradish is currently dealing with a sprained UCL, which is going to force him to start the season on the injured list for Baltimore.

Via Danielle Allentuck:

“Kyle Bradish will start the season on the IL with a sprained UCL. He got a PRP shot and will begin throwing progression tomorrow.”

Orioles GM quickly shoots down Dylan Cease trade rumors

The good news for Baltimore is that they have another ace in their starting rotation in Corbin Burnes now after pulling off a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, but it's clear that losing Bradish is less than ideal. Of course, there's another ace who could be available on the trade market in Dylan Cease, but Baltimore's general manager Chris Getz quickly shot down rumors suggesting that the team's stance on Cease would change because of Bradish's latest injury development.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“No, the Baltimore Orioles have not called the Chicago White Sox about Dylan Cease today after news of their pitching injuries, GM Chris Getz says.”

It's no secret that the Orioles are at least interested in trading for Cease, but the price seems to be putting them off when it comes to potentially swinging another trade for a talented ace. For now, it looks like Baltimore is going to roll with the punches, but maybe if Cease's price drops a bit, Getz and the front office will have a change of heart.