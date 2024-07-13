The Baltimore Orioles announced that they have put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday, one day after he was hit in the helmet by a pitch.

The Orioles initially listed Kjerstad as a starter on Saturday against the New York Yankees, but then released a revised lineup without him. Baltimore recalled outfielder Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk. Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner reports that Kjerstad had been scratched from the lineup due to not “feeling 100 percent during pregame work.”

Kjerstad was hit around the ear flap by a 97-mph fastball from New York's Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth Friday night. Benches cleared soon after that. The Orioles eventually fell 4-1 to the Yankees.

With one out, Holmes' pitch hit Kjerstad around the ear flap. After a delay, Kjerstad was able to get up but left the game. Then things escalated, with Orioles manager Brandon Hyde walking toward the New York dugout and pointing, at which point Yankees catcher Austin Wells tried to restrain Hyde but benches and bullpens emptied. Hyde was ejected.

Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde explains ejection

After Holmes hit Kjerstad, a scrum quickly developed near home plate, with Hyde angrily charging towards the Yankees bench before he was quickly wrapped up. After the game, Hyde explained what was going through his mind as he nearly incited a riot between the two teams in the first game of their three-game series.

“It’s an emotional time at that time. I got my guy who just got hit right in the ear. I’m upset & then I see their dugout. They’re waving at me & yelling at me, so I just didn’t appreciate it at the time.”

While the game situation and the rainy conditions make the plunking appear like a true coincidence, it is an occurrence that has been pretty frequent when the Yankees and Orioles face off this season. 10 Orioles have been hit by Yankee pitchers in 2024, while Baltimore has hit three Yankee batters.

With both teams struggling as they compete for the American League East crown, it makes sense that tensions would boil over, especially right before the MLB All-Star break. The Orioles are currently leading the division, but only hold a one-game lead over the Yankees despite New York's tailspin over the last month.

Of course, Baltimore has had their struggles as well, going just 8-12 over their last 20 games. The Orioles had an opportunity to put significant distance between themselves and the Bronx Bombers, but unfortunately haven't been able to capitalize on New York's struggles as the summer months have arrived.

As the Orioles look to avenge Friday's loss, it will also hope Kjerstad's recovery is swift. The 25-year-old is hitting .314/.417./529 in 21 games in 2024.