The Baltimore Orioles acquired a versatile pitcher from the Kansas City Royals in a trade on Monday night.

The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a trade, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Baltimore is receiving RHP Jonathan Heasley for minor league RHP Cesar Espinal.

The Orioles' acquisition of Heasley adds depth to their bullpen. He also could be a candidate to start. Heasley started 21 games in 2022 for Kansas City before appearing in 12 games out of the bullpen during the 2023 campaign.

Orioles' offseason plan

Baltimore's lineup carried the ball club last season, along with the bullpen. The Orioles are looking to find success via their relief core once again. Meanwhile, the starting rotation has questions that still demand answers.

The rotation currently features Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, John Means, Dean Kremer, and Tyler Wells. The O's acquired Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, but Flaherty recently signed with the Detroit Tigers.

There are still a number of talented pitchers available in MLB free agency. However, teams such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have primarily been linked to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is considered the best remaining free agent starting pitcher.

The O's could certainly use a true ace. With that being said, they just need to add a few reliable hurlers with proven track records. Depth is the key in any starting rotation.

Heasley could emerge as a key pitcher for Baltimore. Perhaps the Orioles will utilize him in a hybrid role, having him start some games while primarily working out of the bullpen. They will discuss the matter further in spring training.

For now, the Orioles will continue searching for ways to improve the roster and defend their American League East title.