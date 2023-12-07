Billionaire and Baltimore native David Rubenstein is reportedly eyeing to purchase the Orioles from the Angelos family.

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly in talks of being sold to Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder and billionaire David Rubenstein, Gillian Tan of Bloomberg reports. Rubenstein, 74, is reportedly among potential suitors looking to acquire the Orioles.

However, as noted in the article, “nothing has been finalized” and “talks may still fall apart.” So far, no comments have been made from the Orioles and representatives from Rubenstein have declined to speak about the matter.

Rubenstein is a Baltimore native, who has a net worth of $4.6 million, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has reportedly gone on record saying he would consider purchasing the Orioles should the franchise become available. He has also previously expressed interest in acquiring the Washington Nationals, which is apparently not for sale, according to latest reports.

Nonetheless, shoud Rubenstein continue with his purchase of the Orioles, that could shut down rumors of a potential relocation. Talks about the Orioles changing addresses have gone on for quite some time now.

The Orioles have been owned by the Angelos family since trial lawyer Peter Angelos acquired the franchise for $173 million in 1993. Forbes currently values the Orioles at $1.7 billion.

Under the Angelos' ownership, Baltimore has only been to the MLB Postseason six times. The franchise has not won a World Series since 1983.

Baltimore did end a six-year playoff drought this past season after it put together its best regular season in over four decades. The 2023 season also marked the first time since 1980 that Baltimore eclipsed the 100 mark. However, they were swept 3-0 by the eventual World Series champions Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.