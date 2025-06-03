The 2025 Baltimore Orioles season has been a catastrophe so far, complete with the dismissal of manager Brandon Hyde. With a playoff run nearly impossible, the intrigue in Baltimore now shifts to the trade deadline, and as ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote on Tuesday, the Orioles are open for business.

That doesn't mean, however, the team will blow it all up.

“Nobody expects general manager Mike Elias to move a core player, though — especially after last year's deadline, when he dealt Kyle Stowers, who is primed to be Miami's All-Star this season,” Passan wrote. “After two straight postseasons, this year has been a catastrophe for Baltimore. The deadline could at least salvage it from being a total waste of a season.”

Even with a 22-36 record coming into play on Tuesday, Baltimore still has an exciting young core. Passan seems to be saying that Gunnar Henderson isn't going anywhere. Neither are Adley Rutschman or Jackson Holliday. All three are under team control until 2028 at minimum, giving the Orioles a window to build a contender.

The Orioles could deal Ryan O'Hearn at the trade deadline

If the Orioles hope to turn it around in 2026, they have plenty of pieces to deal now for MLB or MLB-ready talent. It starts with the hot-hitting Ryan O'Hearn.

As Passan points out, the DH ranks fifth in baseball in wRC+ and is a free agent at the end of the year. At 31 years old and coming off what could be a career year, O'Hearn will command a hefty-yet-reasonable sum in free agency. Until then, he's an ideal rental for a contender or a trade-and-extend candidate for a contender with money to spend.

It's more than just O'Hearn. Passan points to Cedric Mullins as someone who “would help almost every outfield” with his 10 home runs and .771 OPS to start. And that's before delving into the Orioles' pitching staff.

“Baltimore could move veteran right-handers Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano, both free agents-to-be, too,” Passan said. “There are relievers aplenty: two free agents-to-be in Seranthony Dominguez and Andrew Kittredge, with Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano and Bryan Baker carrying a heftier price.”