The Baltimore Orioles came into the season with championship ambitions. Instead, they are likely to be sellers before the MLB trade deadline. Baltimore's 22 wins are tied for the third fewest in baseball, and although the team won't trade any of the young core, the team's aging veterans and players on expiring contracts could be on the move.

Cedric Mullins fits this description, and he fits well for the New York Mets' needs. Jeff Passan listed Mullins as the best trade candidate for the Mets to pursue, but what would it take to add him?

Mets' potential trade package for Cedric Mullins

Mets receive: Cedric Mullins

Orioles receive: Nolan McLean (Mets No. 6)

The Mets have the most wins in the National League, and this is despite Juan Soto having a down season.

While the recently signed right fielder, who is among the best players in MLB, will likely return to form and justify the record-setting deal that the Mets gave him, the team could still use some outfield help to ensure their status as contenders this year even if Soto doesn't catch fire soon.

Tyrone Taylor is the team's current starting center fielder. While he is one of the best defensive players in the game, he is only batting .238. The Mets would be smart to bring in a better hitting weapon, and Mullins is a rental who fits the bill. He got off hot in April and already has smashed 10 home runs. He is also a speed threat who regularly steals 30-plus bases per season.

Mullins cooled down in May and is currently on the injured list, but he also started to pick up steam again before suffering a hamstring strain. The Mets have a better chance than they've had at any other time in recent memory to win the World Series this year, especially if Soto returns to his normal form, so they should be looking to add all of the talent that they can.

Who besides Cedric Mullins could be moved in Baltimore?

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) scores a run on Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) (not pictured) RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Article Continues Below
More New York Mets News
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs out an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: Mets, Mariners labeled best trade fits for Orioles starsRussell Steinberg ·
New York Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) throws a ball into the stands after the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.
Mets call up ex-No. 1 prospect after hitting .515 in Triple-AZachary Weinberger ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Mets extend wild Francisco Lindor streak with win over DodgersRexwell Villas ·
Jun 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Francisco Lindor on verge of breaking Curtis Granderson’s franchise recordMike Gianakos ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) catches a fly ball during the game against the Chicago White Sox.
Mets’ Juan Soto slump could force offensive upgrade before deadlineJosh Davis ·
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.
Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso set new Mets duo franchise recordChristopher Hennessy ·

Mullins is one of the obvious trade candidates in Baltimore. The 2021 All-Star has been on the Orioles' major-league roster since 2018, but he is on the wrong side of 30 years old and in the final year of his contract.

The Orioles have been MLB's biggest disappointments this year, and Mullins is one of a few players who has enough production this season to warrant a decent trade return.

As a rental, the Orioles can't expect to add one of the Mets' best prospects, but Nolan McLean is a player who could make sense in a trade. The Mets selected him in the third round in 2023, and he has already made his way up to AAA. The Orioles have enough talent that they will likely want to erase this season and return to contention next year, so they won't blow everything up.

That makes adding a prospect who is close to the majors an enticing idea, especially because the team needs pitching help more than anything else.

Additionally, the Orioles have had interest in McLean before. In fact, they drafted him in the third round in 2022, but they didn't sign him because of a medical concern. McLean has proven his health since then, so perhaps the Orioles could reacquire the pitcher from Oklahoma State.

In addition to moving Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn seems like a logical trade candidate. The first baseman has been the Orioles' best player this season. Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano, Seranthony Dominguez, and Andrew Kittredge are all free agents to be as well.

The Orioles have had some of the best prospects in recent years, including Jackson Holliday, Adley Rutschman, and Gunnar Henderson, but player graduations to the major-league level have depleted their once stacked farm system.

Replenishing the farm system with players who can help the Orioles return to contention next season seems smart, considering this year is already lost for Baltimore.