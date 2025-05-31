The Baltimore Orioles pulled off a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday, however, it came at the expense of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle going down with an injury. As a result, the club has already made the decision to call up top prospect Coby Mayo.

Reports indicate that Mayo, who is 23 years old, was scratched from the lineup at AAA Norfolk, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. At first, it was speculation, but it was eventually confirmed that the Orioles are bringing Mayo back up to the majors.

“Coby Mayo was scratched from AAA Norfolk lineup. Just in case, it appears.”

“Mayo [is] on his way [to Baltimore].”

Article Continues Below

Ryan Mountcastle exited Friday's game after experiencing discomfort in his right hamstring. For now, he's considered day-to-day. However, with the Orioles calling up Mayo, it could be a sign that the 28-year-old first baseman could miss some time. Mountcastle ended the game with two hits and a run scored through three at-bats.

As for Coby Mayo, he's still trying to find his footing in the majors. This isn't the first time he's been called up, as the Orioles have given him a few looks in the lineup. However, he hasn't been impressive so far, as Mayo owns a career .094 batting average and .186 OBP. He's also only recorded five hits and zero home runs.

There is still hope, though, as the No. 17 overall ranked prospect on the MLB Top 100 prospects list has had just 53 career at-bats. Mayo just hasn't had enough at-bats to be given a fair shake in MLB, as his time in the majors the past two seasons has been sporadic.

So, Mayo gets another shot with the Orioles while the club will conduct further evaluation on Mountcastle's hamstring. We could see Mayo in the lineup as early as Saturday for the second game of the three-game series between the Orioles and White Sox.