Following a slow start, pitcher Zach Eflin and the Baltimore Orioles have turned the tides as they are rolling with a solid winning streak.

Before the stretch of victories, the Orioles had a poor 19-36 record, which made them one of the worst teams in the AL conference. However, they strung together six straight wins after sweeping the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners.

Eflin reflected on the team's recent momentum to conclude the series against the Mariners on Thursday. Safe to say he enjoyed seeing his squad get in rhythm to earn the wins, per team reporter Matt Weyrich.

“It’s an addiction,” Eflin said.

What's next for Zach Eflin, Orioles

Zach Eflin and the Orioles had to fight to win the series over the Mariners in sweeping fashion, squeezing out a 4-3 win on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

Both teams scored their first runs in the third inning, but Seattle originally had the edge with two runs in the fifth inning. It wasn't until the top of the sixth where Baltimore made a strong response by scoring three runs. That proved to be the difference as the Orioles kept their win streak alive.

Eflin played on the mound for six innings, striking out seven batters while allowing eight hits and three runs. He finished with a 4.47 ERA, showing he made the effort to limit the Mariners' production.

Two hitters made the difference for Baltimore: Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. The former went 3-for-4 in his at-bats, getting a home run as he finished with two RBIs. The latter went 1-for-4 but hit a homer to make his impact in the offense.

Baltimore improved to a 25-36 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL East Division standings. They are 4.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Athletics in Game 1 of the head-to-head series. The contest will take place on June 6 at 10:05 p.m. ET.