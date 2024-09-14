ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking for a playoff spot face as the Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Tigers prediction and pick.

Orioles-Tigers Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Undecided

Corbin Burnes (13-8) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Burnes went six innings giving up seven hits, a home run, and two walks. He would give up two runs and take the loss to the Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Burnes is 6-3 in 13 starts on the road this year. He has a 3.21 ER with a .197 opponent batting average.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are fourth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .242 with a .314 on-base percentage. Santander has 41 home runs, 95 RBIs and 85 runs scored. Also, have a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .281 batting average and a .366 on-base percentage. Henderson has 36 home runs and 85 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 18 stolen bases and 111 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .254 this year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 74 RBIs and 62 runs scored this year.

Anthony Santander has led the way in the last week. He has hit .238 with a .360 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Cedric Mullins is also having a solid week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Gunnar Henderson has hit .308 in the last week with a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored in the last week. Emmanuel Rivera has hit the best in the last week. He is hitting .455 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. The Orioles have hit .195 in the last week with seven home runs and 14 runs scored in seven games.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are tied for 17th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .265 this year with a .356 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 74 runs scored. Meanwhile, Colt Keith has also been solid this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, and has scored 51 times this year. Matt Vierling rounds out the best ofts on the year. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .307 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 72 runs scored this year.

Riley Greene has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .440 in the previous week with a .464 on-base percentage. He has a home run, eight RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Parker Meadows has also been great. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a home run, eight RBIs, and five runs scored. Kerry Carpenter has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .368 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Finally, Trey Sweeney is hitting .300 in the last week with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. The Tigers are sitting at .275 in the last week with four home runs and 37 runs scored in the last six games.

Only one member of the Tigers has an at-bat against Corbin Burnes. Jake Rogers is 0-1 with a walk.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

It has been a struggle for the Orioles with Corbin Burnes on the mound as of late. In the last five starts, Burnes has given up 24 runs, but just 17 earned runs. Still, he is just 1-4 in those five games. The Orioles had won just four of the last six games before the series with the Tigers. Further, they have scored more than three runs just once in the last seven games. While Corbin Burnes has been solid this year, he has not been winning due to a lack of run support. With how the Orioles are hitting in the last week, that may continue in this one. Take the Tigers to cover in this game.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-134)