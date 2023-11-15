Orioles' Brandon Hyde was all class with his reaction to winning the 2023 American League Manager of the Year award.

Brandon Hyde has been named the winner of the 2023 American League Manager of the Year award, thanks to his excellent job as the Baltimore Orioles dugout boss. Hyde bagged the honor by beating Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers and Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays for the award.

Hyde, however, doesn't want the spotlight to be all on him.

For Hyde, his win is more of a reflection of the overall quality of the team and less about the brilliance he showed in performing his job.

“It means our team had a really good year,” Hyde said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. “Just proud of what we've accomplished up to this point. This is definitely not an individual award. I don't look at it as that at all. I look at it as a team award. The entire coaching staff, really an organizational award.”

Hyde started to manage the Orioles in the 2018 season. That year, the team finished with just a 54-108 record. But over the last two seasons, the Orioles have shown so much promise, even winning the American League East division with a 101-61 record and clinching a spot in the MLB playoffs in the 2023 campaign.

In 2022, Hyde was a runner-up to Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Manager of the Year honor. This time around, Hyde collected a total of 27 first-place votes to win the award. He got a total of 144 points, while Bochy came in second with 61 points (three first-place votes).

With Hyde and a young and exciting roster, the Orioles should be among the top teams to watch out for again in 2024.