The Baltimore Orioles entered the postseason as arguably the most exciting team in MLB. However, their flame was quickly vanquished by the Texas Rangers in the ALDS. Still, Cedric Mullins and company aren't discounting what the Orioles accomplished this season.

Baltimore was swept 3-0 by the Rangers in the ALDS. Game 3 saw the Orioles take a 7-1 loss. Still, Mullins is proud of his teammates and intrigued at their future potential, via Roch Kubatko of MASN.

“It feels like we're taking those baby steps,” Mullins said. “At the end of the day, expectations for us weren't high. We exceeded them in a big way. So, continue to press forward in that sense and come back next year.”

Baltimore's comeback

Mullins has been a member of the Orioles since 2018. He has seen the bad years in Baltimore. Pitcher Kyle Gibson might have been in his first season with the Orioles. However, it didn't take long for him to buy into what the burgeoning Baltimore roster had to offer.

“For a team to accomplish what we did, I think it's important for these guys to remember that sure, came up short. This isn't where we wanted to end. But the reason it hurts so much is you put seven, eight months of work into it and accomplish a lot of really good things. And will in the future, more on the horizon. This is a really good group.”

Over manager Brandon Hyde's first three years at the helm, Baltimore went a combined 131-253. After finally getting the Orioles to the playoffs, Hyde knows the future is bright despite the Rangers sweep.

“We were supposed to win 76 games. Won 101, won the American League East. Really proud of our group,” Hyde said. “They defied the odds. Nobody gave us a chance. These guys played their butts off for six months. We just didn't play well for these last three, unfortunately.”

“It's definitely a successful season and these guys are going to be really good going forward.”