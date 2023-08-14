Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins rewrote the MLB record books in resounding fashion on Sunday.

Mullins became the first player in 10 seasons to accomplish an epic home run feat on both offense and defense in the ninth inning or later, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Cedric Mullins became the first player to rob a HR and hit a HR in the 9th inning or later of the same game over the last 10 seasons. pic.twitter.com/6YNc5ZR0Y8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 14, 2023

Cedric Mullins is back with a vengeance for the Orioles

Mullins served notice he can do it all in Baltimore's exciting 5-3 victory in 10 innings over the Oakland Athletics on August 13. The fact Mullins accomplished his gaudy feet just three days after coming off the injured list makes it more mind-boggling (his progress was a sigh of relief for Orioles fans). Not only that, but Mullins checked into the game in the sixth inning.

“He didn't start the game but he finished it,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

With the Orioles ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mariners first baseman Ty France's hit a long fly ball to center field. The ball's trajectory and velocity made it appear it was going to clear the fence.

Mullins' line of sight followed the ball despite the oppressive glare from the sun. He timed his jump and inexplicably robbed France of a potential game-tying home run.

Cedric Mullins wasn't even sure he caught the ball. He only found out after the came down with it. Mullins immediately pumped his fist and screamed in jubilation. He held the ball high in the air to the dismay of the Mariners fans in attendance.

They received some consolation when Seattle right fielder Dominic Canzone sent the game to extra innings with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning.

That only set the stage for Mullins' 10th inning heroics. He thought he hit the go-ahead, two-run homer off Mariners reliever Trent Thornton in the fourth pitch of his at-bat. Regrettably, it was a foul ball.

Cedric Mullins remained unfazed and hit a home run to right field several pitches later.

“There's always that scenario of, ‘What's better: robbing a home run or hitting one?' But to do it basically within an inning is pretty cool for sure,” Mullins quipped.

Well said, Cedric. Well said.