After early struggles, the Baltimore Orioles could look to make a run for the postseason. In the meantime, they are looking to build for the long-term future by signing young talent.

On Saturday, the Orioles officially signed former Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy to a contract, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.net. Aloy was the No. 31 pick in the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft. 

The native of Hawaii is coming off two stellar seasons at the University of Arkansas. This past year, Aloy won the coveted Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player.

In addition, he also won the SEC Player of the Year. Arkansas finished the year at 44-14 and made it to the College World Series, in which they lost 6-5 to LSU. 

Before Arkansas, Aloy began his college baseball career at Sacramento State University. Aloy is the 12th player in Arkansas baseball history to make it to the MLB. 

Meanwhile, the Orioles are in last place in the American League East at 43-53. Although they are in the basement, some are still expressing hope that they can reach October. 

One of those is current shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who maintains his optimism. These are the circumstances that Aloy will be entering as he begins his stint with the Orioles. 

The skills Aloy brings to bear for the Orioles

Aloy possesses a vast array of talents suited for his new role. He can hit the ball well and is a versatile presence on defense. 

This past year, he batted .350 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs at Arkansas. Additionally, Aloy can play multiple positions in the infield. He is a shortstop, but can also play second and third base if necessary. 

As of now, the Orioles are looking to maximize their chances before the upcoming trade deadline. Not only that, they are seeking to build for the future with young up-and-coming talent. 

Aloy falls into that category and has the potential to show for it. 

