The Baltimore Orioles have one of, if not, the best farm systems in the MLB right now. They have a plethora of young talent making their way to the bigs and it's starting to pay off for the club. Jackson Holliday finally made his debut, however, amid the hype, prospect outfielder Colton Cowser stole the spotlight.
Cowser is an outfield prospect with plenty of hype as well after making his MLB debut last season. The Orioles finally gave him a shot in the lineup against the Boston Red Sox and Colton Cowser made his presence felt early and often. So much so, that he made franchise history with his amazing production, according to team beat writer, Jake Rill.
“Colton Cowser (10 RBIs) is the 1st player in Orioles history to have 10+ RBIs during a 3-game series at Fenway Park.”
The Orioles' prospect outfielder finished the Red Sox series with six hits, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and a stolen bag. During the series, Cowser recorded a wildly impressive .461 batting average, making him incredibly efficient at the plate.
Baltimore was in good spirits after the comeback win comeback win on Thursday night. Nearly everyone played well, especially late in the contest when it mattered most. Jackson Holliday hasn't recorded a hit in the majors yet. However, his presence may have sparked Colton Cowser's two home runs against the Red Sox, per Roch Kubato of MASN Sports.
“As soon as Jackson got called up, I was messing around and I was like, ‘If Jackson hits a home run before me, I'm going to be pretty upset.' I know his is coming soon.”
The Orioles move on to their next opponent, as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three game series. Milwaukee features another top prospect of their own in Jackson Chourio. This should be a great series as both clubs have plenty of talent on the field.
Orioles 2024 season outlook
The Orioles have all of the potential in the world right now as they're one of the best teams in baseball. Baltimore has a great pitching rotation and lineup that's full of exciting young players and consistent veterans. It's a great mix that should keep the club competitive for years to come.
Although the Orioles are looking great and aim to improve off of their solid season last year, the team still has yet to reach its full potential. Guys like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and Grayson Rodriguez, give Baltimore some juice. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
The Orioles already have a solid roster but they have several top prospects aiming for a promotion to the Majors sooner, rather than later. Guys like Coby Mayo (3B), Heston Kjerstad (OF), and Connor Norby (2B) are all estimated to make their MLB debut at some point this season. Additionally, Baltimore has top prospect Samuel Basallo (C/1B) who could make his debut in 2025.
It's getting to the point where the Orioles may not have enough room to roster all of these top prospects and veterans. So, it's safe to say the future is looking bright in Baltimore. We should expect this team to remain at the top of the standings throughout the season as they are projected to be a playoff contender once again.