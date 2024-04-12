The Baltimore Orioles' front office has been busy this week, making big and small moves that should have varying degrees of impact for the 2024 season. Their latest transaction is not one that is going to hype up Birdland, but it could prove to be a bargain. At least in the short-term.
Baltimore is acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez in a trade with the New York Mets, according to Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun. New York is receiving cash considerations in return. Ramirez, who was designated for assignment on Monday, has a 11.81 ERA in three appearances this year. He still manages to leave his mark in Queens after serving a two-game suspension for throwing behind Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins
The 28-year-old hopes the Orioles will give him a meaningful opportunity to earn a solid bullpen role. With guys due to come off the injury list, though, it might only be a matter of time before the Dominican Republic native is on the move again.
Ramirez's career has been marred by inconsistency, but he has proven to be effective in the past. His 3.67 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 48 games across the 2022 and 2023 campaigns should have fans feeling somewhat optimistic.
This acquisition comes after the organization made a pivotal roster decision that is commanding attention throughout the league.
Jackson Holliday call-up headlines Orioles' active week
On Wednesday, Jackson Holliday made one of the more highly anticipated MLB debuts in recent memory. And although he has yet to truly announce his presence, the arrival of baseball's No. 1 prospect could be one of the most significant puzzle pieces to slide into place for this team.
Despite an impressive spring training, Holliday was sent to Triple-A affiliate Norfolk for the first couple weeks of the 2024 campaign. Baltimore pulled the trigger after seeing him find further success in the minors. Holliday sped through the Orioles' farm system in less than two years, but few doubt his big league readiness.
While batting slumps and defensive miscues are bound to test their faith, the 20-year-old is coming into a great situation that should ease this huge transition. A capable and versatile lineup can protect the rookie and give him plenty of chances to drive in runs. Moreover, this young and energetic clubhouse could superbly gel with his own youthful exuberance.
Perhaps Holliday's extremely early growing pains— hitless through two games– will diminish once he debuts in front of the home crowd in Oriole Park at Camden Yards this weekend versus the Brewers. Yohan Ramirez is also expected to join the team for the interleague series. Unfortunately for him, Baltimore will not be nearly as patient with his in-game performance.
Can Orioles' bullpen stay hot in 2024?
As mentioned before, it might be challenging for newcomer Ramirez to get work in Baltimore's bullpen. The club's relief unit finished in the top five in ERA last season and is again one of the best through the first dozen games of 2024. There is a wealth of talent on offense and in the starting pitching rotation, but this overlooked area could end up determining the Birds' ceiling.
While Felix Bautista recovers from Tommy John surgery for all of this season, Yennier Cano and free agent signing Craig Kimbrel must properly anchor this intriguing pen. They have been more than up to the task thus far.
The Orioles are coming off a spectacular sweep of the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park, in which their tenacity and talent was on full display. New additions Jackson Holliday and Yohan Ramirez should be thrilled to be joining the team in the middle of such jubilant times.