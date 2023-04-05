This is the first time in several years that neutral baseball fans have their eyes fixed on the Baltimore Orioles. They shocked everyone last season on their way to an 83-win season. This season, they won’t catch any one off guard due to a roster loaded with young star power. And they just added a lot more.

Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has been called up from Triple A affiliate Norfolk and will make his first MLB start Wednesday afternoon versus the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. And just to raise the already sky-high excitement for O’s fans, his debut will come against superstar Jacob deGrom.

The 23-year-old right hander has been hyped up since the team drafted him in the first round back in 2018. Since then, has dominated at every level, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.20 ERA in Triple A in 2022. Rodriguez entered this season as the second highest ranked pitching prospect on MLB.com’s Top 100 and No. 7 overall. He had a rough Spring Training (7.04 ERA in 15 innings) and did not make the big league roster ahead of Opening Day.

One so-so start with Norfolk later, and Rodriguez is getting his first legitimate opportunity. Despite his recent struggles, the Orioles can definitely afford to take this chance with starting pitching being one of the most glaring question marks on this team. It showed in a big way in their season-opening series against the Boston Red Sox. The staff as a whole gave up 27 runs across three games before stifling the Rangers the last two nights.

Rodriguez is being thrown right into the fire for his first game. A duel with one of this generation’s best hurlers in deGrom will only add more splendor and hoopla to his debut. Consider the fact he is also a Texas native, and emotions could be running high by the time the game’s first pitch is thrown at approximately 2:05 p.m. ET.

But people doubt Baltimore’s ability to develop premium talent at their own peril. So far, this rebuild has produced glowing results. Grayson Rodriguez now has his turn in the spotlight.