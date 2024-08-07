The Baltimore Orioles began a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto Tuesday. The team entered the game tied with the New York Yankees for first place in a tight AL East race.

As Baltimore attempts to stay atop the division, they had to face the Blue Jays without starter Grayson Rodriguez who was scratched from his scheduled start due to “right lat/teres discomfort,” per WNST Baltimore’s Luke Jones on X.

After a solid rookie campaign in 2023 Rodriguez began this season in the minors. Since he was called up the 24-year-old sophomore has started 20 games for the Orioles and has a 13-4 record with a 3.86 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 116.2 innings. He’s produced 1.5 WAR so far this year and is tied for the MLB lead in wins with the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale and the Kansas City Royals’ Seth Lugo.

Rodriguez was scratched just minutes before the game began and was replaced by right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez. This is Suarez’s 15th start of the season for the Orioles. The 34-year-old hurler has also made eight relief appearances for Baltimore and has a 3.89 ERA in 78.2 innings so far this season.

Suarez’s unexpected start seems to have surprised the Blue Jays as he mowed down Toronto batters. Rodriguez’s last-minute fill-in allowed just two hits and zero runs while striking out six in five innings of work.

It’s unknown at the moment if Rodriguez will miss additional time. He did spend several weeks on the injured list earlier this season. The Orioles are already without starters Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells who are all out for the season.

The Orioles attempted to address the depleted rotation at the trade deadline as the team landed Zack Eflin in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and Trevor Rogers who came over from the Miami Marlins.

While the Orioles are tied for the second-best record in MLB, the team is just 9-8 since the All-Star break entering tonight’s game. Baltimore's rotation has yet to solidify behind ace Corbin Burnes.