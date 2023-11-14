Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson shared his thoughts on winning the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year award on Monday.

Henderson reacted to his selection on Monday. He also made special mention of legendary Orioles iron man Cal Ripken, Jr., per MLB Network.

UNANIMOUS! 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson reacts to winning the award, then has a chance to speak with The Iron Man, Cal Ripken Jr. pic.twitter.com/j4ne3Nvfba — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 13, 2023

“Yeah it was really special and I'm really honored to be up for this award and hats off to Tanner and Tristan. They had a heck of a year. I just wanted to thank everybody that voted for me and just really appreciative of this,” Gunnar Henderson said.

“Yeah, just growing up, I just wanted to be myself and as I got older, kind of tried to see who my game modeled after it did. I kinda look to Corey Seager for that,” he added.

“Now being with the Orioles, got to talk to Cal and stuff and just him being a bigger shortstop as well has been really cool to pick his brain. He's one of the best to do it so like he's a good person to chat about,” Gunnar Henderson concluded.

MLB Network surprised Henderson on Monday. The network asked Cal Ripken, Jr. to comment on Gunnar's AL Rookie of the Year award on Monday.

Ripken told Henderson he went three-for-five on his first at-bat in 1982. He then went four-for-63 in his next 67 at-bats.

The Orioles' Iron Man asked Henderson how he got through his early-season slump last year. The latter said it was a collective effort involving he coaches and his teammates. He finished his rookie year batting .256 with 32 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Baltimore won 101 games behind Gunnar Henderson's emergence. It was the most the Orioles had won since the 1979 MLB season. Henderson earned the Most Valuable Oriole award on October 1.

Congratulations, Gunnar Henderson.