Hilarious stat comparing Adley Rutschman to Babe Ruth has gone too far

The Baltimore Orioles are surprisingly in contention for an AL Wild Card spot and their rookie catcher, Adley Rutschman, is a big reason for it. But, the team’s TV network is trying a little bit too hard to compare him to the legendary Babe Ruth, don’t you think?

Just take a look at this:

Alright. A pretty odd comparison. It is cool that Rutschman shares a birthday with Babe, but he’s sure got a long way to go to ever reach 720 homers. Laura Rutledge, the NFL Network reporter, had to take note of the stat because she is of course married to former big leaguer, Josh Rutledge.

Nevertheless, Adley Rutschman is absolutely beloved by the Orioles fans. It really didn’t take him long to make the Majors either, getting taken first overall in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. On the year, he’s hitting .256 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 76 games while providing stout defense behind the dish.

Baltimore is currently 65-59 and just 2.5 games behind Tampa Bay for top spot in the Wild Card. Absolutely no one could’ve predicted the O’s would be at this point, but they’ve definitely exceeded expectations.

Adley Rutschman and Co. began a three-game set with the Houston Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, the best team in the American League. It’s a very good test for this young ballclub and it’s their first chance to play against Trey Mancini, who was traded to Houston at the deadline, ending an absolutely fantastic career at Camden Yards.