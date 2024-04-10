The No. 1 prospect in baseball is finally getting called up to The Show. Many fans were disappointed when the Baltimore Orioles left Jackson Holliday off their Opening Day roster, but he is officially being promoted to the MLB, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
After starting off the 2024 campaign with a record of 6-4, the O's are seemingly ready to fully commit to the lauded infielder. Holliday, who is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, is giving the organization no other choice than to make this move after hitting .333 with two home runs in 10 games in Triple-A Norfolk.
The high expectations set for this club in 2024 and beyond are about to soar to even greater heights. Although this decision was anticipated since the Orioles began their season, Holliday is due to receive an electric reaction when the team returns to Camden Yards this weekend.
The 20-year-old will debut in Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, a franchise that could be incurring his wrath 13 games a year for the next decade-plus if everything works out as Baltimore intends. The pressure for him to post a memorable rookie season will be quite immense after what Gunnar Henderson achieved in 2023.
But Jackson Holliday has been waiting for this moment for some time. While there are definitely hurdles he must clear, fans should not worry about his ability to handle the spotlight. Besides, there are plenty of guys on this roster who can ease his burden.
Orioles' vision continues to take shape after Holliday addition
Baltimore weathered dark and gloomy days for five years before the sun started to peak out in Oriole Park. During that time, fans waited for general manager Mike Elias and skipper Brandon Hyde to implement their long-term plan. The blueprint for a small-payroll squad like the O's is one that predicates on patience and exceptional player development skills. Since 2022, it has been clear that the formula is working.
In fact, it has proven to be so potent that the front office broke pattern and traded for a star in pitcher Corbin Burnes back in February. Assuming the new ownership group is for real, Burnes, Henderson and Adley Rutschman will all ideally be signed to extensions at some point soon. Outfielder Colton Cowser, who enjoyed a four-RBI showing in Tuesday's 7-1 win versus the Sox, is also starting to live up to the hype.
There will be difficult financial decisions ahead, but the immediate future is brimming with promise and relevance– two things that were sorely lacking at the end of the 2010s. And Jackson Holliday has the potential to be the most scintillating talent of them all.
His keen eye at the plate, impressive bat and balanced skill set gives him a strong chance to make an impact for the Orioles right away. Holliday's success in Norfolk comes after he put together a .311/.354/.600/.954 slash line in 15 spring training games. If the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft follows Henderson in winning Rookie of the Year honors, Baltimore will receive a first-rounder via the Prospect Promotion Incentive, per Passan.
That's right, the Orioles could turn their present sensation into a future one. The forecast in Camden Yards looks pretty good these days.