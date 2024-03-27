Coming off of an AL East title, the Baltimore Orioles are looking to continuing their winning momentum into Opening Day. As the Orioles prepare for the 2024 season, Baltimore has undergone a change at the ownership level.
MLB owners officially approved a group led by David Rubenstein to purchase the Orioles for a deal worth $1.725 billion. The vote was unanimous as commissioner Robert Manfred stated his belief in Rubenstein's ability to lead Baltimore's future, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
“I congratulate David Rubenstein on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs as the new control person of the Orioles,” Manfred said. “As a Baltimore native and a lifelong fan of the team, David is uniquely suited to lead the Orioles moving forward. We welcome David and his partners as the new stewards of the franchise.”
Rubenstein's group bought the franchise from the outgoing Angelos family. Peter Angelos owned the franchise from 1993 until his passing on March 23. His son John was given controlling rights of the franchise in 2020. In his statement, Manfred made sure to thank Peter and the Angelos for all their work in Baltimore.
As did Rubenstein. With the officially announcement being made, the new Orioles owner made sure to pay respect and thank the people that came before him, via a statement on the team's social media.
“I thank John Angelos and his family for all they have done to bring us to this point,” Rubenstein's statement read. “John has led a dramatic overhaul of the team's management, roster, recruitment strategy and farm system in recent years. Our job is to build on these accomplishments to advance a world-class professional sports agenda – with eyes on returning a World Series trophy to Baltimore.”
What David Rubenstein is getting in Orioles
Rubenstein understands the power and responsibility in owning a professional sports franchise. But he is ready to take all of the challenges head on, helping lead the Orioles to an only brighter future.
“To own the Orioles is a great civic duty,” Rubenstein said. “On behalf of my fellow owners, I want the Baltimore community and Orioles fans everywhere to know that we will work our hardest to deliver for you with professionalism, integrity, excellence and a fierce desire to win games.”
Writing the next chapter in Orioles history. pic.twitter.com/mqSCL9iUiF
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 27, 2024
Rubenstein finds himself at an apt time to take over a franchise clearly on the rise. For the first time since 1980, Baltimore won over 100 games in 2023. They won the AL East for the first time since 2014 and made it back into the playoffs since their last 2016 appearance.
Moreso than just a hot streak, the Orioles have numerous young stars building one of the strongest foundations in MLB today. Players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are former top prospects now shining in the majors. Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander are veterans bolstering the lineup.
In the rotation, Baltimore made a big swing by landing Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. While there are question marks and injuries across the rotation, trading for Burnes shows the franchise is serious about winning.
That deal came before David Rubenstein was in charge. He takes over a fully loaded roaster ready to compete immediately. Rubenstein is for that plan and has goals to make the Orioles and overall Baltimore community as strong as they can be.