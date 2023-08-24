The Baltimore Orioles' grip on the AL East crowd is loosening just a tiny bit. A so-so performance after the trade deadline allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to catch up to them a little. Making matters worse are injuries to some of their stars. Prized trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty missed his last scheduled start due to injury. Thankfully, it seems like the injury won't be bothering the new Orioles starter too much, based on Roch Kubatko's recent report.

“Brandon Hyde said he’s waiting on Jack Flaherty. Feeling better. Played catch today”

Flaherty's first start for the Orioles was incredible: a six-inning affair where he struck out eight and only gave up a run in four hits. Since then, though, his other starts have been shaky at best and disastrous at worst. He had another 8 K game (albeit with three earned runs) in a loss to the Astros before completely melting down against San Diego.

Against the Padres, Jack Flaherty pitched for just three innings. In those three innings, the Orioles righty gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks. It was a disaster, and it put Baltimore in a hole that they were never truly able to come back from.

Flaherty was supposed to start in Wednesday's affair against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Orioles scratched him from the start due to general soreness. It does seem like Flaherty won't be facing the Jays today, but he will be back in action soon against either the Rockies or the White Sox. Baltimore will need him to be 100% if they want to continue on this pace they're at.