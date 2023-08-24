The Baltimore Orioles' grip on the AL East crowd is loosening just a tiny bit. A so-so performance after the trade deadline allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to catch up to them a little. Making matters worse are injuries to some of their stars. Prized trade deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty missed his last scheduled start due to injury. Thankfully, it seems like the injury won't be bothering the new Orioles starter too much, based on Roch Kubatko's recent report.

“Brandon Hyde said he’s waiting on Jack Flaherty. Feeling better. Played catch today”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Flaherty's first start for the Orioles was incredible: a six-inning affair where he struck out eight and only gave up a run in four hits. Since then, though, his other starts have been shaky at best and disastrous at worst. He had another 8 K game (albeit with three earned runs) in a loss to the Astros before completely melting down against San Diego.

RECOMMENDED
blue jays Orioles, blue jays Orioles prediction, blue jays Orioles pick, blue jays Orioles odds, blue jays Orioles how to watch

Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 8/24/2023

Cameron Zunkel ·

Jack Flaherty, Baltimore Orioles, MLB Injury

Orioles’ Jack Flaherty reveals why he was scratched from start vs. Blue Jays

Anthony Riccobono ·

Baltimore Orioles, Austin Voth, Mike Baumann

Orioles make pair of pitching moves ahead of game vs. Blue Jays

Andrew Meyers ·

Against the Padres, Jack Flaherty pitched for just three innings. In those three innings, the Orioles righty gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks. It was a disaster, and it put Baltimore in a hole that they were never truly able to come back from.

Flaherty was supposed to start in Wednesday's affair against the Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Orioles scratched him from the start due to general soreness. It does seem like Flaherty won't be facing the Jays today, but he will be back in action soon against either the Rockies or the White Sox. Baltimore will need him to be 100% if they want to continue on this pace they're at.