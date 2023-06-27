Major League Baseball announced the rosters for this year's All-Star Futures Game on Monday. Highlighting the rosters is the newly crowned No. 1 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday.

The Orioles selected Holliday with the first overall pick in last year's amateur draft and he's cruised through the minor leagues so far. He's already been promoted this season, currently playing for High-A Aberdeen in the Orioles system after starting the season with Single-A Delmarva.

In 63 games this year, Holliday is hitting .325 with seven home runs, 14 doubles, six triples and 20 stolen bases. He is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday.

Holliday is the latest of a long line of highly-rated prospects for the Orioles. Baltimore just recently called up infielder Jordan Westburg, the 34th-ranked prospect in baseball, joining 2019 No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman and 21-year-old Gunnar Henderson, who was the top-ranked prospect in the MLB before the season.

The Orioles have put plenty of faith in these young players, moving them through the minor leagues quickly and trusting their talent can translate immediately in the big leagues. It's worked out for Baltimore so far, as some of those young prospects have helped the Orioles to a 48-29 record this season, the third-best in the MLB.

There is a good chance Jackson Holliday finishes the 2023 season in Double-A, setting him up for a potential debut with the Orioles in late-2024. Before that, he'll get a chance to shine among the best prospects in the game in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game.