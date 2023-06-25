The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly calling up top infield prospect Jordan Westburg from Triple-A and he will be in the lineup tomorrow, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Jordan Westburg has had a great season so far in Triple-A. He posted a .295 batting average, .372 on-base percentage, and a .939 OPS with 18 home runs this season, according to Fangraphs.

If Westburg's performance carries over to the MLB level, the Orioles' lineup becomes even more dangerous than it already is. He has played second and third base for the most part in 2023 in Triple-A. It will be interesting to see how he fares early on. He will make his MLB debut against the Cincinnati reds on Monday in Baltimore.

The Orioles have plenty of offense with players like Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander having strong seasons. Gunnar Henderson has picked it up as of late as well. A low-risk pickup of former New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has worked wonders as well, as he has tweaked his swing and found success with a change of scenery.

Baltimore is firmly in a playoff spot right now, sitting five games ahead of the Yankees, with other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels not far behind. The Orioles are looking to make a run at the American League East, as they currently sit 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Westburg being a success in addition to Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson could help the Orioles make that run.